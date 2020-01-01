Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing Mystery Man At New Year’s Eve Celebration

Lady Gaga rang in 2020 kissing a mystery man!

Gaga kicked off New Year’s Eve with a performance at her “Jazz & Piano” residency show at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Later, the Grammy-winning singer surprised fans when she dropped in at Brian Newman’s “After Dark” show at NoMad Restaurant.

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes captured a lot of the action as Gaga sang “Fly Me to the Moon” with Newman.

When the New Year countdown reached zero, the pink-haired singer is seen off to the right of the stage, kissing an unknown gentleman (about 35 seconds in the below video). The Las Vegas Review-Journal referred to the mystery kisser as “Michael.”

A fan video has surfaced showing Lady Gaga and her date leaving the venue holding hands.

Lady Gaga with an unknown man last night in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/nqI60kTovS — Gaga Now 👾 (@ladygaganownet) January 1, 2020

Lady Gaga has kept mum about her relationship status since ending her engagement with Christian Carino in February 2019. She publicly addressed her split in June during a performance of “Someone to Watch Over Me” at her residency show, saying to the audience, “the last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time.”

The singer was later linked to audio mixer Dan Horton, but announced in October via her Instagram Stories that she was unattached at her make-up artist’s bachelorette party. “An about to be a married woman and me, a single lady,” Gaga captioned her pic.