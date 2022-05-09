Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor Will Honor Grandfather Prince Philip At Queen’s Jubilee (Reports)

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 18, is reportedly set to honor her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

According to multiple media outlets, the eldest daughter of Prince Edward will drive a carriage once owned by The Duke Of Edinburgh during the “A Gallop Through History” ceremony at Windsor Castle on Sunday to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70 decades on the throne.

“The Celebration will see more than 500 horses and 1000 performers create a 90-minute piece of spellbinding arena theatre that will include actors and artists, musicians, international military displays from the Commonwealth, Europe and our own Armed Forces, dancers and global equestrian displays,” a website for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee says.

Some of Her Majesty’s 12 great-grandchildren will also participate in the Royal Windsor Horse Show this weekend, The Telegraph reports. The young royals were allegedly seen getting in a carriage in a new video that seemed to show them preparing for their roles at the upcoming event.

Lady Louise, who is an avid equestrian and 16th in line for the British throne, is said to have picked up her love for carriage driving from her grandfather.

During a memorial service for the Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in March, the teen wore an equestrian brooch featuring a horse head, horseshoe and whip as a nod to their shared passion.

In July 2021, Lady Louise Windsor took part in The Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of The British Driving Society on day 4 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

She joined her parents one day earlier as a spectator, watching the carriage driving marathon event.

Lady Louise will also be one of the select few royals who get to stand with the Monarch on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for this year’s Trooping the Colour. The palace revealed last week that the Queen will only invite working members of the family to join her for the occasion, which includes the teen’s parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn.

“The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen,” a rep from Buckingham Palace told NBC News.

