Lana Condor Cries On African Safari As She Says People Don’t Think About The Earth In ‘Our Planet’ Diary (EXCLUSIVE)

Lana Condor broke down in tears during her video diary during a safari trip to the Maasai Mara in Kenya, Africa, with Netflix’s “Our Planet” where she learned about the destruction of animal habitats and how the earth is changing.

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” actress could’t hold back her emotion as she discussed how quickly people are willing to jump on a bandwagon to go to a cool event in Los Angeles, but aren’t willing to have the same commitment to the earth.

Lana recorded a very touching video diary throughout filming, where she documented all the things she saw and how much it affected her way of thinking about nature and animals.

“I am watching these lions feed on this buffalo. That’s not just lions. It’s hyenas and jackals…. I was blown away because the buffalo provided for all of them. It’s amazing.”

