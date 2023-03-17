Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ Star, Dead At 60

Lance Reddick has passed away at the age of 60.

The star, who is known for his work in “The Wire” and the “John Wick” franchise, passed away on Friday in Los Angeles, Access Hollywood confirms.



He passed away “suddenly” Friday morning from natural causes, per his rep.

The Los Angeles Fire Department tells Access Hollywood they received a medical aid request Friday morning and upon arrival that one individual was found deceased at the scene. The Los Angeles Police department says there is no foul play suspected at this time.

Reddick was best known for his role as Cedric Daniels in “The Wire” as well as Phillip Broyles in “Fringe” and most recently his work as charon in the “John Wick” movie franchise.

The actor is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

