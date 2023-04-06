Lance Reddick’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Lance Reddick’s cause of death has been determined.

According to a death certificate obtained by Access Hollywood on Thursday, the beloved “John Wick” star passed away from ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. The document is also said to state that the actor will be cremated.

Reddick passed away on March 17 at just 60 years old. His rep shared with Access at the time that the loss was “sudden,” and the LAPD said that no foul play was suspected.

Reddick’s wife, Stephanie, mourned his loss in a heartbreaking Instagram tribute just one day later, sharing her bittersweet gratitude at the outpouring of tributes to the actor and his memory.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them,” she wrote in her caption, adding that anyone wanting to send condolences is welcome to make a donation to Walden Schools in Lance’s hometown of Baltimore.

In addition to the “John Wick” films, Reddick was best known for his work on “The Wire,” “Fringe” and “Bosch.” He and Stephanie married in 2011 and he was also father to two children, Yvonne and Christopher.

