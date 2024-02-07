Landon Barker & Charli D’Amelio Split After 1 Year Of Dating

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio are calling it quits.

The musician, 20, who is Travis Barker’s eldest son, took to his Instagram story on Feb. 6 to share that he and the TikTok star, 19, have broken up.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much,” Landon penned on a simple black background.

Charli has yet to publicly address the breakup as of Feb. 7.

This isn’t the first time the young couple, who first started dating in June 2022, have ended their relationship with each other.

During an October 2023 episode of Hulu’s reality series “The D’Amelio Show,” the pair revealed they briefly broke up in May 2023 after a trip to the Bahamas but rekindled their love just a few weeks later.