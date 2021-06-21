Las Vegas Raiders’ Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Come Out As Gay

Carl Nassib just made NFL history.

In a candid Instagram video, the 28-year-old Las Vegas Raiders defensive end came out as gay, making him the first active NFL player to do so.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say I’m gay,” he told fans in part. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

“I’ve really got the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for,” he continued. “I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”

Carl revealed that one big way he would do his part to fuel that culture was by donating $100,000 to the nonprofit The Trevor Project.

“They’re an incredible organization,” the athlete gushed. “They’re the No. 1 suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America, and they’re truly doing incredible things. I’m very excited to be a part of it, to help in any way that I can, and I’m really pumped to see what the future holds.”

In a written message on Instagram, Carl shared more about his decision, including how his loved ones had his back.

“Sadly, I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years. Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends, especially Connor, Cason and Francis, did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I’m gay,” he wrote. “I am also incredibly thankful for the NFL, my coaches and fellow players for their support. I would not have been able to do this without them. From the jump, I was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance.”

“I truly love my life and cannot understand why I have been blessed with so much,” he continued. “I feel especially thankful to have had so much support when many who came – and many even now – do not. I stand on the shoulders of giants, incredible people who paved the way for me to have this opportunity. I do not know all the history behind our courageous LGBTQ community, but I am eager to learn and to help continue the fight for equality and acceptance.”

Carl concluded his message by explaining that he would be focusing on the upcoming NFL season for the time being.

“I am a lanky walk-on who is living his dream. I only have a small window to achieve greatness in my sport and I owe it to my team, coaches and Raider fans to be completely locked in and at my best for the upcoming season,” he wrote. “I’m a private person, so I’d ask the media to give me some space as I navigate this exciting time in my life.”

Carl’s big step makes him the first NFL player to come out as gay while playing in the league, but he’s not the first player to have been a part of the LGBTQ community. Multiple former NFL athletes have come out in the years following their retirement. Michael Sam also became the first publicly gay player to be drafted into the NFL in 2014, but was let go from the team before the season began.

Many fans and fellow stars cheered on Carl on social media following his announcement.

“CONGRATS!!! So happy for you!” Olympian Gus Kenworthy wrote in the comment section.

“Proud of you!!!” Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” gushed.

“Bachelor” star and former NFL practice squad player Colton Underwood also weighed in on his Instagram Story, sharing Carl’s video for his fans.

“This is awesome. Congrats and good luck this season,” he wrote.

