Late Night, Daytime, Game Shows And More TV Shows Taping Without An Audience Due To Coronavirus

Some of the top entertainment companies have begun to feel the impact of coronavirus. On Wednesday, a set of late-night shows announced they would be filming without live audiences due to health concerns, joining a number of daytime programs that had already made the move.

TBS was one of the first platforms to make the shift for its late-night show “Full Frontal With Samantha,” and began taping without an audience on Wednesday. HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” will follow suit this coming Sunday.

Among those that will film without audiences beginning March 16 are NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

The popular television shows, which are almost entirely New York-based with the exception of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a few others, released similar statements that cited public health officials’ recommendations. Los Angeles-based shows “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Late Show with James Corden,” “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” and “Real Time with Bill Maher” have not issued statements on cancelling their studio audiences.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” a statement from NBC read. “As a precautionary measure, starting Monday, March 16, we have decided to suspend live audiences for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’. Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities. Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.”

HBO similarly stated, “As of this coming Sunday, March 15, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver will film without a live, in-studio audience. We are taking this precaution in accordance with best practices as outlined by New York City officials. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The late-night shows made their announcements after several other live shows had made similar decisions earlier in the week, including ABC’s “The View” and NBC “Today.”

Here is a growing list of shows taping without a live studio audience due to the corona virus:

New York

“TODAY”

“TODAY with Hoda & Jenna & Friends”

“The Wendy Williams Show”

“The View”

“Live With Kelly And Ryan”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”

Los Angeles

“Jeopardy!”

“Wheel of Fortune”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”