Latin Pop Star Gabriel Diniz Dead At Age 28

Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz has passed away.

The singer died at the age of 28 in a tragic plane crash on Monday, according to multiple outlets.

Globo reports that the “Jenifer” hitmaker was in a small plane that crashed in Porto do Mato in the southern region of Sergipe.

Diniz was on his way to visit his girlfriend Karoline Calheiros for her birthday party when the crash occurred, per Us Weekly.

“It is with great pain that we can confirm the death of Gabriel Diniz and the plane’s crew,” the singers rep told the outlet.

Diniz was known for his hit “Paraquedas” as well as “Jenifer,” and he has more than 2 million YouTube subscribers.

Athlete Roberto Firmino took to social media to react to the sad news.

“There are things that are hard to believe, the chip does not fall,” he wrote on Instagram, according to Google translate.

“The message of love and joy that you left here on earth was incredible. Glad to have met you. Rest in peace,” the post concludes.

R.I.P. Gabriel Diniz.

