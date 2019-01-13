Dinosaurs may be long gone, but “Jurassic Park” lives on!

Laura Dern and Joseph Mazzello, who co-starred in the 1993 classic, reunited at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday. The actors posed for a cute selfie on Laura’s Instagram and proved that their bond is far from extinct.

“#jurassicpark is alive at the #criticschoiceawards,” Laura captioned the shot, adding a dino emoji.

While the run-in might seem random at first, it actually makes total sense for these two to have bumped into each other at the A-list event.

Laura was nominated for her work in HBO’s “The Tale,” while Joseph was there to support his “Bohemian Rhapsody” castmates and crew. The 35-year-old plays Queen bassist John Deacon in the smash music biopic, which has quickly become an award season frontrunner.

Joseph may now be all grown up, but “Jurassic Park” fans will always remember him as young brainiac Tim – and it’s likely that Laura will, too!

