Laura Dern Wins First Academy Award For ‘Marriage Story:’ ‘Thank You All For This Gift’

Laura Dern has won big!

The actress took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Nora Fanshaw in “Marriage Story.”

It’s the first Oscar and third nomination at the prestigious award show.

In her acceptance speech she got emotional thanking her co-stars, colleagues and the film’s director Noah Baumbach.

She also had a sweet moment where she thanked her parents, and the camera panned to her mom in the audience, who was crying.

The star has had quite an awards season, also winning at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, The BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Congrats to the star!

— Stephanie Swaim