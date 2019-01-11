Lauren Jauregui is making her breakout moment known!

The former “Fifth Harmony” member is keeping things rolling with another song release on Friday.

Co-produced by Murda Beatz and Charlie Handsome, the soulful hip-hip infused jam “More Than That” is all about making a good first impression. In the sassy lyrics, she demands her impending suitors to make the right move or move on.

In the chorus, she sings, “Boy, you better come/ Stronger than this liquor/ Wanna take me home, better be more convincing.” – Amen, girl!

The new single is Lauren’s second solo piece after “Expectations,” which was released back in October.

Both tracks will appear on the new solo artist’s pending debut album.

Listen to the full track below: