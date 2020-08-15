Lauren London Shares Touching Tribute To Her Late Love Nipsey Hussle On His Birthday

Lauren London is sending her love to her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle on what would have been his 35th birthday.

“King Ermias Best friend Twin Flame Greatest Teacher Beautiful Strong Vessel The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth,” London described her beloved partner on Saturday. “‘I Miss You’ will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th Eternally Yours, Boogie.”

Aug. 15 marks the late rapper’s birthday, which comes over 16 months after his death in a drive by shooting outside of his Marathon clothing store.

Lauren wasn’t the only star to share a birthday tribute to Nipsey, who was beloved by many.

Snoop Dogg also shared a throwback photo of himself next to Nipsey. “Miss u loco 🏁🙏🏽😥,” he captioned the post.

On Friday, Snoop, 48, released a music video for his song “Nipsey Blue,” where he reflected on their longtime friendship and also shared footage of their relationship.

“Just the thought of you/ My whole world turns Nipsey Blue,” he croons in the track.

DJ Khaled also paid tribute to Nipsey, sharing a touching post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday day @nipseyhussle 🙏🏽 BLESS UP 👑.”

Rick Ross paid his respects on Twitter. . “Perfect time to shine,” he wrote, adding, “Marathon continues…”

Nipsey was murdered on March 31, 2019, when he was shot near his popular clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was just 33 years old.

Nipsey’s legacy has lived on, though. In 2020, he was posthumously honored with 2020 Grammy award for both best rap/sung performance and best rap performance.

In June, his girlfriend, Lauren opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith on an episode of Red Table Talk about how his death has impacted her and her sons, Kameron Samuel Ari, 10½, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Lil Wayne, and Kross Ermias, 3½, whom she had with Hussle.

“What I instill in them is more about the police,” Lauren said of teaching her sons about violence. “How to handle yourself when you get pulled over. That’s more of my education, protecting them being black men in America.”

