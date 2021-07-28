‘Law & Order’ Alum Elisabeth Röhm Is Engaged To Boyfriend Peter Glatzer

Elisabeth Röhm is getting married!

The “Law & Order” alum, 48, is engaged to her boyfriend Peter Glatzer and announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Elisabeth shared an intimate photo where she’s gazing into her fiancée’s eyes and he appears to be holding the stunning engagement ring.

“So happy to share with you guys that @glatzerama and I are engaged,” she wrote alongside the intimate Instagram snap.

Peter also shared the happy news on his Instagram and posted an identical photo, which he captioned, “It’s official!”

The pair seem over-the-moon about their sweet engagement and Peter dished to PEOPLE magazine about the details of the special moment in which he asked Elisabeth to marry him.

“We drove up to Santa Barbara for the night and the ruse was just a quick get-away,” Peter told PEOPLE. “Of course, I brought the ring and champagne. We went to the rooftop of the hotel, where the views were beautiful and I played it cool while some people left the area. Then, when I couldn’t take it anymore, I dropped down on one knee.”

Elizabeth and Peter have been together for nearly a year, and Elizabeth hinted to PEOPLE that she’s already got her eye set on a wedding date this year.

“We’ve been together for almost a year and look forward to celebrating our love and commitment to each other this winter,” Elizabeth told the magazine.

Congrats to the happy couple!

