Lay Zhang Drops New Summer Bop ‘Boom’

Lay Zhang has done it again!

The superstar released “Boom,” which marks the completion of his “Lit” album.

It’s truly a song for the summer with fun beats and upbeat lyrics that will definitely have you dancing up a storm.

Lay shared the happy news on Instagram writing, “My new single Boom is out! I just want everyone to be happy and vibe out when they hear it! I hope to see your dance moves.”

Fans were loving it and reacted in the comments.

“I like it sooo much .. AMAZING really AMAZING,” one person said.

“I fell in love with the song BOOM Oh my God, I love this wonderful song. I want to dance,” another wrote.

“This is a relaxing and cheerful song！lay is a great music producer！Hope you can listen to this song carefully.I believe you will fall in love with him and it,” a third commented.

It wraps up his twelve-track album, “Lit” which serves up a blend of hip-hop and Mandopop. He collaborated with producer Scott Storch and Murda Beatz on the album and the result is one stunning song after the other.

“Lay continues to bridge two cultures and two sounds, while showcasing his personal growth in his artistry. Lay gracefully forges together tropical and hip-hop elements, perfect for the hot season with pre-single ‘Boom.’ The smooth track is an easy-on-the-ears, sway-with-the-breeze tune, accentuated by refreshing lyrics and a catchy hook that’ll be stuck on repeat in listeners’ heads,” a press release reads.

On top of performing all the songs, Lay also co-wrote and co-produced all the tracks as well! We have no choice but to stan a multi-talented king!

What do you think about “Boom”?

— Stephanie Swaim