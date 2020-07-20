Lay Zhang Releases Stunning ‘LIT’ Album & His Fans Are Loving It

Lay Zhang has done it again!

The musician released the final six tracks on his “LIT” album, which completes the record with 12 songs total in both English and Mandarin!

“’LIT’ in English describes a Chinese religious belief of the duality of ‘Life & Death’. The ‘Lotus Flower’ is also used by the same Chinese character as it’s a cultural icon recognized as something that “grows and blossoms out of the dirt/mud”. This paints a perfect metaphor of LAY’s album; firstly, the duality of a two-part release, and secondly it represents a new birth plus a new sound in the midst of all his past achievements. Through the songs, Lay explores the concepts of solitude, arrogance, self-confidence, loyalty, resolution and courage. These twelve songs blend very ancient musical elements and concepts with the modernity of contemporary pop,” a press release reads.

Fans were loving the music and shared their reactions online.

“The album is beyond what words can express. Thank you for making such creative and sincere music. Love you,” one person tweeted.

“After listening to all the songs, I can say LIT is my favorite album hands down. I can really feel your growth as a singer and a songwriter. Your hard work has paid off,” another person wrote.

“Yes king I’m already listening to it! I am really grateful that I was born in this generation where I can always look forward to your HQ songs! You’re not only handsome and intelligent, but also a talented singer, dancer, producer, & composer! Keep up the great job, king!” another said.

The album release comes after the 28-year-old released his summer bop, “Boom.”

“Boom” wrapped up his twelve-track album, “Lit” which serves up a blend of hip-hop and Mandopop. He collaborated with producer Scott Storch and Murda Beatz on the album and the result is one stunning song after the other

On top of performing all the songs, Lay also co-wrote and co-produced all the tracks as well.

Check out “LIT” here.