Lea Michele Honors Late Love Cory Monteith 6 Years After His Death: ‘The Light Always Remains’

Six years after the death of her then-boyfriend, Lea Michele still feels his light everywhere she goes.

On July 13, the sixth anniversary of Cory Monteith‘s fatal overdose at age 31, the “Glee” heroine took to Twitter to reflect on his undying memory.

“The light always remains,” Lea wrote alongside a photo of the sun peeking through the clouds.

The light always remains ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LkHtYfTvM2 — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2019

The heartfelt quote is a truncated version of the one she shared the year prior.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they’re gone, the light remains,” her 2018 tweet read.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains”❤️ pic.twitter.com/OvDvoDoP4j — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2018

Lea has made a tradition of honoring Cory on every July 13, sharing throwback photos, sunset pics and sweet messages on her social media pages each year.

Today we remember the laughter and joy you brought into our lives every day. We think of you always and love you so❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mr98lUetpb — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2015

I know everyday you're watching over me, and smiling. Love and miss you Cory, everyday, but today a little more..❤️ pic.twitter.com/gyahNm5mmH — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2016

Lea wasn’t the only member of the “Glee” family who kept Cory close on Saturday.

Amber Riley, who played glee club powerhouse Mercedes, shared an old pic of her and her late friend showing off their muscles on set.

“6 years without those bear hugs 💜,” she wrote.

Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) posted a photo of Cory mid-smile, writing, “The sweetest boy. Forever. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

See how other members of the show’s cast paid tribute to Cory: