Lea Michele Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘Overjoyed’

Lea Michele will soon be a mother of two!

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on March 27 to reveal that she’s expecting baby No. 2 with her husband Zandy Reich. In her post, the “Glee” alum shared a few sweet pictures showing off her baby bump alongside the caption, “Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed.”

The talented singer received many congratulatory comments under her post, including from Ashley Tisdale, who is also expecting her second child. “The High School Musical” alum wrote, “So excited for this beautiful family.”

Lea welcomed her first child, son Ever, back in August 2020 after getting married a year earlier to Zandy in Napa, Calif. She announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram, writing at the time, “ForEver grateful for this true blessing.”

The singer has previously teased that Ever may be following in his mother’s musical footsteps. Speaking with Access Hollywood in 2021 while promoting her lullaby album “Forever,” Lea revealed that Ever was already singing!

“He loves the album so much. I made sure once the album was completed to have him listen to the whole thing,” Lea said, before adding, “It’s really wild because he does sing a little bit already! He’s 14 months old, but he can sing which is kind of crazy. I’ve always heard singing is genetic and it just might be in this case.”