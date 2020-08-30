Lea Michele Shares New Photo Of Newborn Son As She Celebrates First Birthday As A Mom

Happy birthday Lea Michele!

The actress took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday pic with her newborn son Ever. The photo also shows Lea’s chocolate birthday cake with “Happy Birthday Mom!” written on the base. The new mom captioned the post with a simple,  “34✨.” 

View this post on Instagram

34✨

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Lea first introduced Ever to the world by sharing a precious photo of his tiny foot days after giving birth. “Forever grateful for this true blessing,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

ForEver grateful for this true blessing💙

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

According to People Magazine, the “Glee” alum welcomed her baby boy with husband Zandy Reich on August 20th. A source told the outlet at the time, “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far.”

Lea confirmed the news of her pregnancy on social media back in May, posting a picture of her baby bump with the caption, “So grateful.”

Lea and Zandy got engaged in April 2018 after a year of dating. The couple eventually tied the knot in March 2019 at an intimate ceremony in northern California.

 

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.