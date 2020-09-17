Lea Michele Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling With Newborn Son Ever

Lea Michele is all about the baby snuggles.

The “Glee” actress shared an intimate snapshot with her newborn son, Ever Leo. “These moments,” she captioned the sweet image of herself cradling her bundle of joy.

Lea seems to be happily adjusting in her new role as a mom. She shared a selfie showing her personalized necklace with the word “mama” on it.

The 34-year-old and husband Zandy Reich welcomed her their baby boy on August 20th. Just a few days later, the actress announced his arrival on Instagram with a black and white photo of his tiny feet being held by the new parents.

The actress first confirmed her pregnancy in May when she debuting her baby bump in a photo captioned, “So grateful.”

View this post on Instagram So grateful 💛 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 2, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

In August, the actress celebrated her first birthday as a mom. She held her baby as she blew out the candles from a birthday cake that read, “Happy Birthday mom!”

Ever Leo is almost one month old already and the married couple seem happy as ever as parents!

