Lea Michele’s First Promo As ‘Funny Girl’s’ Fanny Brice Released

Lea Michele is ready for Broadway!

On Friday, the Twitter account for Broadway’s “Funny Girl” shared the first promo video of the 35-year-old embodying the iconic role of Fanny Brice.

In the 30-second black and white teaser, fans get to see the “Glee” alum in dance and vocal rehearsals, reading over scripts and chatting with castmates as she sings a portion of “I’m The Greatest Star.” At the end of the video, the camera turns to the actress as she belts out the final line, “Hey, Mr. Ziegfeld. Here I am.”

In July, it was announced that Lea was taking over the role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein starting Sept. 6.

“A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

On that same day, it was also announced that Tovah Feldshuh would replace her former “Glee” co-star Jane Lynch, as Mrs. Brice.

The 62-year-old actress spoke to Deadline about her departure from the show in July, noting that she is excited to see how Lea takes on the role.

“You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together],” she told the outlet. “I adore her. She’s just going to take this show and make it her own. I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on ‘Glee.’”

-Emely Navarro

