LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Celebrate An ‘Awkward’ Easter With Brandi Glanville

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian shared an awkward(?) family Easter with his ex-wife!

On Sunday, the country songstress posted an Instagram of she and her hubby Eddie celebrating the holiday with his ex, Brandi Glanville, and the two children they share together – Jake, 12, and Mason, 15.

“Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card?! Lol,” she captioned a photo of the group. “Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us.”

The “How Do I Live” singer provided some “#clarity” for what she really meant by “awkward.”

“*awkward – the way we are standing, not that we are together. Not awkward at all. #clarity,” she said in the caption.

Brandi also shared some snaps from Easter Sunday in Malibu, but her posts did not include the country star.

“Happy Easter hanging with the fam in the Bu, I can’t believe how much Jake looks like his dad,” she captioned a photo of Eddie and her son.

It was an eventful weekend for LeAnn and Eddie too! The duo celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Monday after their Easter weekend celebrations.

LeAnn took to her Instagram Story to post about the special day with her hubby.

“8 years today as husband and wife,” she said. “I love you.”

The couple wed on April 22, 2011. This is LeAnn’s second marriage, following her divorce from Dean Sheremet in 2009. Eddie was previously married to Brandi.

