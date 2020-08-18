LeBron James Debuts Tune Squad Uniform For ‘Space Jam’ Sequel

Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now! We’ve finally got a first look at LeBron James’ look for “Space Jam: A New Legacy!”

In a video shared by the LeBron James Family Foundation on Twitter, the Los Angeles Lakers player walks forward in slow motion while donning a never-before-seen Tune Squad uniform from the new movie.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

The new uniform clearly draws inspiration from the classic worn by Michael Jordan in the 1996 original, prominently featuring a brightly colored bullseye. This time, the bullseye isn’t dead center, though—the neon orange circles cover LeBron’s left side, while the uniform’s background is aqua blue. The number 6 is emblazoned on the left leg of his shorts.

The look was completed with neon orange sneakers and a royal blue basketball sleeve on his right arm.

LeBron first announced his involvement in the sequel back in September 2018. At the time, LeBron told The Hollywood Reporter how excited he was to get started on the project, saying, “The ‘Space Jam’ collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It’s so much bigger.”

View this post on Instagram 🏀 🥕 🎬 A post shared by The SpringHill Company (@thespringhillco) on Sep 19, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

The baller also gushed about the involvement of “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, who serves as a producer on the film. “I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams,” he said. “And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

While “Random Acts Of Flyness” creator Terence Nance was originally slated to direct the film, he was later replaced with “Girls Trip” director Malcom D. Lee.

The film is scheduled to open in theaters on July 16, 2021.

— by Katcy Stephan