Lebron James’ Son Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Workout

LeBron James’ son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC on Monday.

The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was treated in the ICU before being released to general care, a spokesperson for the James family told Access Hollywood.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” a spokesperson for the family shared.

Adding, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny recently committed to the University of Southern California to play basketball and is expected to follow in his dad’s NBA footsteps.