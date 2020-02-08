Legendary Actor Orson Bean Passes Away After Being Struck By A Car (Reports)

Orson Bean, 91, passed away on Friday after being struck by a car while crossing a busy street in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

The actor, who was well-known for his frequent participation in TV game shows like “To Tell the Truth” and “Super Password,” had stepped off a crosswalk in the area of Venice when he was struck by a car, according to a report from the Associated Press. The actor was then hit by a second car and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report continued.

Both drivers allegedly remained on the scene and the incident is being investigated as a traffic-related fatality, AP reported.

The veteran actor had been appearing in movies and TV shows for decades and was often praised for his versatility. Orson appeared in the Broadway play “Subways Are for Sleeping,” and was nominated for a Tony Award nomination as Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

And the actor’s career didn’t slow down as he aged. Most recently Orson joined on popular television shows “Desperate Housewives,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Modern Family.”

Fellow Hollywood stars took to Twitter to commemorate the life of the longtime actor. Barbra Streisand remembered Orson as a “sweet” man who helped her career.

Orson Bean was so sweet. So kind. He put me on my first TV show. Thank you Orson. RIP. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 8, 2020

And actress Jane Lynch retweeted director Phil Lord’s tweet about Orson’s passing and added, “Bless your sweet heart, Orson Bean.”

Orson is survived by his wife Alley Mills and his four children.