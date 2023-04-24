Len Goodman, Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Judge, Dead at 78

Len Goodman has died at 78 years of age after battling bone cancer.

The former head judge on “Dancing with the Stars” passed away on Saturday at hospice in Kent, England, surrounded by his family, according to a statement shared with NBC News.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” his manager Jackie Gill told the outlet in a statement on Monday. “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Len was a professional dancer himself before his long-running stint on “Dancing With The Stars” from 2005 until 2022. He was also a head judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” the British version of the show from 2004 until 2016.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement on Twitter, “Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Piers Morgan shared a photo of the duo dancing together and penned a heartfelt tribute on Twitter, writing, “More very sad news from the world of entertainment…RIP Len Goodman, 78 – welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan.”

“Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke,” Piers added.