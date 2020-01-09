Leonardo DiCaprio Is A Real-Life Hero After Saving A Man Who Fell Overboard On A Cruise

Real life truly is stranger than fiction! Actor Leonardo DiCaprio became a real-life superhero when he rescued a man who fell overboard while on a cruise ship, according to reports.

Leo and his girlfriend Camila Morrone had been spending some quality time together on the tropical island of St. Barts in the Caribbean before the dramatic rescue played out. The 45-year-old actor and Camila were enjoying a sunny yacht day when they apparently got word that a young man had fallen overboard a Club Med yacht. When asked if they could assist in an urgent search-and-rescue operation, Leo immediately agreed!

The actor and his boating companions went full Captain Ahab, scouring the water for the 24-year-old Frenchman. And in what Leo’s boat captain has reportedly since described as a “one in a billion shot,” their boat spotted a man waving his hands in the choppy water shortly before nightfall.

The “Revenant” actor and his crew pulled the man onboard and gave him food and water as the Coast Guard arrived. Leo’s crew likely saved the man from death, as he had been treading water for nearly 11 hours before his rescue—and, according to The Sun, Leonardo’s boat was the only vessel looking for the man.

“Leonardo played a blinding role in his own real-life Hollywood movie,” a source apparently said of the rescue to The Sun. “He saved the life of a man overboard who incredibly had survived by treading water for 11 hours. Leonardo’s boat was the only vessel looking for him.”

It must be fate that over 20 years after Jack Dawson sunk to the bottom of the ocean, Leonardo was able to share a raft!