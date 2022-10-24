Leslie Jordan Dead At 67

Leslie Jordan has passed away.

The beloved “Will & Grace” actor is suspected to have suffered a medical emergency when driving on Monday, when the 67-year-old crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, Calif., his rep confirms to NBC News.

His rep also issued a statement about his passing, saying the world is “a much darker place” following Leslie’s death.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it”s most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” the statement reads.

TMZ was first to report the news of his death.

The actor was known for his role as Beverley Leslie in “Will & Grace,” as well as his roles in “The Help,” “American Horror Story,” “Sordid Lives,” “Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday” and more.

He was also beloved on social media, where he would post lots of comedic and upbeat videos for his fans.

His most recent post on Instagram was shared on Sunday, and he is seen singing.

“Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick. Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie,” the caption reads.

— Stephanie Swaim