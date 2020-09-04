Liam Hemsworth And Gabriella Brooks Are Going Strong, Hanging Together In Australia (Reports)

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are reportedly doing better than ever.

The duo was photographed enjoying a hike to the Byron Bay Lighthouse on Monday, not far from Liam’ family abode in the sleepy surf town along Australia’s Gold Coast. Liam, 30, looked low-key in a gray T-shirt and a set of black shorts. He teamed the look with a black baseball cap and a set of shades. Gabriella, 22, looked on trend in a set of black biking shorts and a black crop top.

“Liam and Gabriella are going strong and have been quarantining together and enjoying their time in Byron Bay,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Liam has some movie projects coming up and is happy to be living in Australia and being able to spend his downtime with Gabriella.”

And according to Us Weekly’s source, Gabriella is unconcerned with Liam’s former relationship with ex-wife, Miley Cyrus.

“They’re both secure in their relationship and Gabriella isn’t worried that Liam has any lingering feelings for Miley and isn’t intimidated by their relationship,” the source shared. “Liam and Gabriella are really close and feel comfortable with one another. They connect over important topics and share the same values about family and life.”

Liam and Gabriella were first spotted out together in December for a brunch with his parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay.

Since then, the duo has mostly been hanging in Australia close to Liam’s family, where he enjoys surfing and spending time with his brother, Chris. The two also took a quick trip to Los Angeles, where they enjoyed some low-key dates in Malibu.

But all signs point to things going well for the pair. This is Liam’s most serious relationship since finalizing his divorce from Miley in December. Liam and Miley split after just seven months of marriage and an on-again, off-again relationship over the years.

