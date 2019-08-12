Liam Hemsworth Emotionally Breaks His Silence Over Miley Cyrus Split

Heartbroken Liam Hemsworth was spotted getting some much-needed frozen yogurt after a seemingly rough weekend as Miley Cyrus announced their marriage was ending after less than eight months.

The emotional actor broke his silence while getting frozen yogurt joined by his older brother Chris, “You don’t understand what it’s like,’ Liam told Daily Mail Australia when asked about the split. “I don’t want to talk about it mate,” he added.

Miley was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter while on a Yacht in Lake Como, Italy just a day before she posted about her split on Instagram.

Liam’s sweet treat happened as Miley commented on Kaitlynn’s ex-husband, Brody Jenner’s Instagram post. Brody took to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing atop a cliff overlooking the Pacific ocean and captioned the snap, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

After his sage caption, fans took to the comments to respond to what he may be alluding too (aka the fact that his ex, Kaitlynn is currently on vacation with Miley and they have been doing a little bit of liplocking.)

Things have escalated. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Aug 11, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

His pal, Brandon Thomas Lee wrote, “Let’s round this out and post a pic of us making out.”

Naturally, Brody didn’t back down from the response, writing a quick quip in the caption, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Miley then responded to Brody’s comment, writing, “Brody Jenner, go take a nap in your truck and cool off. #HotGirlSummer.”