Liam Hemsworth & Maddison Brown Heat Up On Steamy Date Night In NYC

Sealed with a kiss! Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown appear to be heating things up.

The pair was spotted getting cozy on a PDA-packed date night in New York City on Friday. Photographs captured the “Hunger Games” star and the “Dynasty” actress embracing and sharing playful smooches while strolling through the Big Apple in complementary dark outfits.

Liam and his new gal pal reportedly hit up The Flower Shop and The Alley Cat Amateur Theatre in lower Manhattan. Their latest outing comes just one day after initial romance reports sparked when they were seen holding hands on the subway and enjoying lunch together.

📸|| Liam e Maddison Brown ontem anoite em um encontro em New York, USA 11/10 #LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/teUJSVw0Vm — Portal Liam Hemsworth Brasil Mídia (@PLHBMidias) October 12, 2019

📸|| Liam e Maddison Brown ontem anoite em um encontro em New York, USA 11/10 #LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/TgguzdTJVn — Portal Liam Hemsworth Brasil Mídia (@PLHBMidias) October 12, 2019

Maddison is Liam’s first public love connection since he and Miley Cyrus announced their decision to part ways after nearly eight months of marriage in August. The 29-year-old is said to be taking things “slow” with his fellow Aussie, 22, but is “definitely interested in her,” People reports.

Miley has also moved on, most recently taking her friendship with longtime pal Cody Simpson to the next level following her breakup with Kaitlynn Carter.

The Australian singer reportedly told press at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Collection launch in Los Angeles that he and the “Slide Away” songstress are very, very happy.” Additionally, he revealed plans to release a song he wrote for her – likely the one Miley posted him singing to her in the hospital as she recovered from tonsillitis.

As chatter surrounding her and Cody’s relationship began swirling, the former Disney Channel star told fans on social media that her new chapter has been an adjustment. But, it’s one she’s embracing proudly.

“This ‘dating’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” she wrote, adding that she was “in a committed relationship” for so long that she’s still learning how to start fresh.

“I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!” she asked followers. “I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at! #HotGirlFall.”

— Erin Biglow