Lil Dicky Unites Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran & More For All-Star ‘Earth’ Music Video

Lil Dicky is bringing attention to climate change in a major way!

In honor of Earth Day on April 22, the rapper and comedian released his new song “Earth” on Friday with an animated music video featuring a star-studded roster of guests.

The celebrities include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Kevin Hart, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Hailee Steinfeld, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Meghan Trainor, John Legend, Adam Levine, Charlie Puth, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Sia, Zac Brown, Ed Sheeran, the Backstreet Boys, Leonardo DiCaprio and many more, who make appearances as various cartoon animals or characters.

The proceeds from the song will be donated to various nonprofit environmental organizations that tackle issues such as climate change, the energy crisis and sustainable farming.

“It was always in my head that this was going to be something that helped raise money for environmental issues, but I didn’t really know the facts,” Lil Dicky told Rolling Stone. “I looked into it and was blown away. I didn’t realize, remotely, that it was such an urgent, dire situation.”

He added, “I didn’t know that we literally have 12 years to completely change how we do so many things on Earth, from a fundamental standpoint, or the damage will be irreversible and in our lifetimes we’re going to experience such drastic impact. Upon realizing that, it went from a silly song about animals to, ‘Oh my God, this is the most important thing I’ll ever do.'”

— by Gabi Duncan

