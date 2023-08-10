Lil Tay Alive, Claims Death Hoax Was A Hack: ‘A Very Traumatizing 24 Hours’ (Report)

Lil Tay is reportedly alive.

According to TMZ, the teenage social media star released a statement to the publication on Thursday, claiming that a message posted to her Instagram account that she had passed away was false.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess,” she said, per the outlet.

The Youtuber reportedly told the publication that her account was hacked, leading to the alleged hoax. The post, which was shared with her more than 3 million followers, has since been deleted.

“My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope’,” she claimed, according to TMZ.

The mystery surrounding the situation grew when Lil Tay’s dad reportedly did not confirm whether or not his daughter had died when speaking with Insider on Wednesday.

The outlet reportedly reached out to Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, with whom multiple media outlets report she did not have a close relationship, and he told the publication that he couldn’t comment on the post and declined to answer if she was still alive.

Harry Tsang, the teen’s former manager, told Insider that the situation needs “cautious consideration” and that he could not confirm or deny the information.

The outlet also reports that it reached out to law enforcement in Canada and Los Angeles, where Lil Tay is known to have lived, and both told Insider there were no active death investigations involving the social media star.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Lil Tay’s management for comment.

The post on her social media account read in part, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

Law enforcement has not publicly weighed in on the developing situation.