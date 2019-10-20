Lily Allen And David Harbour Pack On The PDA On Date Night Out

Lily Allen and David Harbour are too cute!

The couple was spotted out at the New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 18, 2019.

While sitting courtside, the shared a sweet kiss and seemed super in the moment.

The also couldn’t stop laughing and were all smiles as they watched the game.

Their date night came a day after they made their red carpet debut together at the 2019 Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions For Change Gala.

The duo has been linked since January 2018, when they were spotted attending the BAFTA Tea Party, according to People.

The date night PDA wasn’t the first time the couple was seen super cozy. They were photographed out and about in New York City.

They locked lips and the “Stranger Things” star had his arm wrapped around her as they went to grab lunch at Café Gitane, per Just Jared Jr.

Honestly, this couple is just too cute!

— Stephanie Swaim