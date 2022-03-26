Lin-Manuel Miranda Bows Out Of Oscars Last-Minute After Wife Tests Positive For Covid-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda may become Hollywood’s next EGOT, but he won’t be able to accept the honor in person.

The “Hamilton” creator has opted not to attend this year’s Oscars ceremony after his wife, Vanessa Nadal, tested positive for Covid-19.

“Made it to Hollywood… This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID,” he wrote, assuring fans that he and his family are safe but taking extra steps to be careful. “She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night.”

The 42-year-old is up for Best Original Song honors for his musical work on the Disney animated smash “Encanto,” and he also wrote and directed “Tick, Tick…Boom,” starring Best Actor nominee Andrew Garfield. He has previously won Emmy, Tony and Grammy honors, so taking home an Academy Award would put him among an elite group of entertainers to achieve all four.

Lin-Manuel let followers know that despite having to bow out of the festivities he’ll still be there in spirit on behalf of both his acclaimed projects.

“Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM,” he concluded.

In addition to Best Original Song for “Dos Oriuguitas,” “Encanto” is also nominated for Best Animated Feature and Original Score.

Its breakout hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” is set to make its live performance debut at Sunday’s big show.

The 94th Academy Awards air live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 ET/5 PTon ABC.

— Erin Biglow