Lindsay Lohan Recalls Sharing ‘So Many’ Memories With Aaron Carter: ‘May He Rest In Peace’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lindsay Lohan is remembering the late Aaron Carter.

Just days after the singer passed away at the age of 34, Lindsay recalled sharing “so many” memories with him during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“So many (memories) from when I was so young, just that era of my life … and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless,” she told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover during her interview to promote her new Netflix flick, “Falling for Christmas”

Lindsay also noted that it’s been a “long time” since the two last spoke.

The pair, who both rose to fame as child stars, dated shortly after Aaron and Hilary Duff went their separate ways.

In 2005, Aaron recalled how things started between the two during an interview on The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch, sharing at the time, “I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday. I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay. Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary.”

It has longtime been reported that Lindsay and Aaron dated between January 2002 and April 2003. The “Mean Girls” actress told People, “Aaron and I were friends. That’s my past. It was, like, a few months ago, you know. He’s a cool guy. We’re friends. Hilary is a cute girl. I wish her the best.”

Following the news of Aaron’s passing, Hilary also paid tribute to the “I Want Candy” singer.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy,” The former Disney star shared on Instagram.

A rep for Aaron confirmed to NBC News that the singer died on Saturday at his home in California.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” his rep said in a statement. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Aaron, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter – found fame at a young age, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was just 9 years old. His most recent album, “Love,” was released in 2018.

Aaron is survived by his son, whom he and ex-fiancee Melanie Martin welcomed in November 2021. He is also survived by his estranged twin sister Angel, sister Bobbie Jean and brother Nick.