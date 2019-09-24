Lindsay Lohan Surprises Fans By Dropping Video For Her New Song ‘Xanax’

Lindsay Lohan is full of surprises.

The “Mean Girls” actress is back on the music scene, releasing a video on Instagram to the tune of her new single “Xanax.”

The song is not yet on streaming services, but stunned fans have been able to watch the visual clip on Lindsay’s Instagram page. The pop singer describes the video as a “compilation of vignettes of life,” featuring candid, real-life moments of Lindsay, her friends and teen skateboarders. The camera also follows Lindsay in a foreign country shaking hands and meeting a young, lucky fan.

Lindsay striving to convey a message of “family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past. To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind.”

The video contains unusual and repetitive imagery that doesn’t appear to be professionally shot or particularly well-edited, leaving fans wondering whether this is the official music video release or rather just another Instagram teaser.

Back in June, the singer-songwriter teased that she was recording some new music, sharing snapshots of herself in the studio to Instagram and weeks later posing at Republic Records.

A teaser for “Xanax” first debuted on Virgin Radio Dubai’s “The Kris Fade Show” last month. As the title suggests, the song is “about anxiety and pressure and taking care of yourself,” Fade explained to listeners.

“Xanax” marks Lindsay’s return to music since her last single “Bossy” in 2008. She signed a deal with Casablanca Records back in 2004 and released her album “Speak,” which produced her biggest hit single “Rumors.” The “Rumors” video was nominated for Best Pop Video at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lindsay is no stranger to the Hollywood spotlight, the American actress, singer-songwriter, businesswoman, fashion designer, and film producer is now a judge on “The Masked Singer Australia.”

Earlier this year, the star’s MTV reality show “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” premiered and was cancelled after just one season on air.

— by Marielle Williams