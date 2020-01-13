Lindsay Lohan’s Mother Dina Lohan Arrested For Drunk Driving In New York (Reports)

Dina Lohan, mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was reportedly arrested on Saturday outside her home in Merrick, New York on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Dina allegedly struck another car near Merrick Mall on Saturday evening and then attempted to drive home, according to multiple reports.

The reports add that the alleged victim phoned police and followed Dina to her home, where the 57-year-old was confronted by police.

When police arrived at Dina’s home they found her in the front seat of her car with the engine still running, as reported by NBC News. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the responding officers smelled alcohol on Dina’s breath and reported that her eyes were “glassy and bloodshot.” The elder Lohan was apparently unsteady on her feet once removed from the car and ended up falling to the ground face-first. The report continued to say that Dina refused to take any field sobriety tests and insisted she’d only consumed one glass of wine, at which point she was apparently arrested.

Defense attorney Mark Jay Heller told NBC 4 New York that Dina had pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Sunday, and will be back in court on Wednesday after she was released on her own recognizance.

This is not Dina’s first brush with driving under the influence. Back in 2014, she pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated and speeding, after which she was required to forfeit her driver’s license for a year.

Since it’s a felony to drive while intoxicated within 10 years of a previous DWI conviction, Dina could be facing even more serious punishment this time.