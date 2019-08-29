Lindsay Lohan’s New Song Is About Anxiety And Pressure: Listen To Teaser Of ‘Xanax’

Lindsay Lohan is back with new music!

A 30-second teaser of the 33-year-old actress’ latest song “Xanax” premiered during “The Kris Fade Show” on Virgin Radio Dubai.

Host Kris Fade shared details about the tune, explaining, “It’s about anxiety and pressure and just taking care of yourself and I think it’s really, really cool. I think there’s a really cool message behind it.” He also teased that the track will be released “very, very soon.”

The lyrics of “Xanax” seem to reference an intoxicating romance. “When you kiss me, I can’t breathe,” Lindsay sings in the snippet. “I try to stay away from you, but you get me high. Only person in this town that I like, guess I can take one more trip for the night.”

The “Mean Girls” star has been dropping clues about the song for quite some time. Back in June, she even shared a photo of herself recording in the studio. Lindsay has previously had success with her music. Her debut album “Speak” from 2004 was certified platinum.

