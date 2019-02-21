Lindsey Vonn Says Her NHL Boyfriend P.K. Subban Is ‘Definitely The One’

After years of winning Olympic medals, newly retired skier Lindsey Vonn is ready to settle down with the real prize – her boyfriend!

The former Team USA athlete, 34, opened up about her relationship with NHL star P.K. Subban, 29, during her appearance on Access Live on Thursday.

“He’s definitely the one,” she told host Natalie Morales. “He’s amazing and I’m very lucky to be with him.”

Lindsey explained that they met at the ESPY’s a few years ago and P.K. was totally smitten!

“As soon as I was single he was very persistent in his messages until we finally met up,” she said.

“He won me over!”

But, Lindsey made it clear that she isn’t ready for marriage or kids quite yet.

“I’ve got to adapt to retired life first before we make any steps in that direction,” she said.

Just last week, the duo shared a romantic Valentine’s Day together where P.K. surprised Lindsey with chocolate cake, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, and an in-house chef!

“He is very good at surprising me. He is very romantic and very cute,” she gushed.

It sure looks like their love story is off to the races!

WATCH: Lindsey Vonn & P. K. Subban Share A Sweet Kiss On Italian Getaway!