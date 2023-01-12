Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54 After Hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley has died.

The singer and only child of Elvis Presley, passed away at 54 years old after being hospitalized, her mother Priscilla Presley confirms.

Priscilla issued a statement to People, sharing her heartbreak over the situation.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment,” the statement reads.

Access Hollywood received an additional statement from Priscilla’s rep, which read, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

The update comes after Lisa was hospitalized on Thursday. Priscilla had spoken out earlier in the day about the situation, sharing an update on Instagram asking fans to keep her family in their prayers.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time. -Priscilla Presley,” the post reads.

Lieutenant Adam Zico of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station previously told NBC News that deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call made at around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday about a female adult not breathing. When they arrived, she was assessed medically and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Lisa is survived by her children, Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood. Her son Benjamin Keough tragically died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

— Stephanie Swaim