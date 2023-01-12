Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54: LeAnn Rimes, Leah Remini & More Stars React

Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54.

The singer and only child of Elvis Presley died on Thursday, a rep for her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

The statement reads, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Priscilla also addressed her daughter’s death in a statement to multiple outlets. It reads, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie had been hospitalized on Thursday morning. Earlier in the day, Priscilla had shared an update on Instagram asking fans to keep her family in their prayers.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” she wrote. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

As news of Lisa Marie’s death spread, many stars shared their reactions and tributes on social media.

LeAnn Rimes wrote, “lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years.”

Leah Remini wrote, ‘I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.”

Cary Elwes tweeted, “Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad.”

 

See more tributes from stars below:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson)

 

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.