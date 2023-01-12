Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54: LeAnn Rimes, Leah Remini & More Stars React

Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54.

The singer and only child of Elvis Presley died on Thursday, a rep for her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

The statement reads, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Priscilla also addressed her daughter’s death in a statement to multiple outlets. It reads, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie had been hospitalized on Thursday morning. Earlier in the day, Priscilla had shared an update on Instagram asking fans to keep her family in their prayers.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” she wrote. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

As news of Lisa Marie’s death spread, many stars shared their reactions and tributes on social media.

LeAnn Rimes wrote, “lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years.”

Leah Remini wrote, ‘I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.”

Cary Elwes tweeted, “Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad.”

See more tributes from stars below:

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023

I just was with her at the Golden Globes and now she’s gone. Life is short. RIP pic.twitter.com/nQ93IKrUxW — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 13, 2023

Sending all our love and prayers to @Cilla_Presley and her family. God bless Lisa Marie. — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) January 13, 2023

ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY ❤️IS W THE PRESLEYS! https://t.co/bWsiJ33lGX — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 13, 2023

Just terrible to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only child. My deepest condolences to her family. This is awful news and I am so sorry for Priscilla’s loss. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2023

RiP Lisa Marie. Prayers for her mother, children, friends all those who loved her. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) January 13, 2023

Oh no. This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's children right now. May it give you stregnth. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 13, 2023