Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest (Reports)  

Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, according to TMZ.

The 54-year-old is said to have received CPR from EMT’s after they arrived.

Her current condition is unknown, but the publication reports emergency crews were able to regain a pulse on the singer.

Lisa Marie recently joined her mom, Priscilla Presley, at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

The pair attended the event with Austin Butler to celebrate his film, “Elvis,” which tells the story of her late father’s life.

