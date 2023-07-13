Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause Of Death Revealed 6 Months After Star’s Passing

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death has been revealed.

Six months after Elvis Presley’s daughter passed away on Jan. 12 at age 54, the singer-songwriter is confirmed to have died as a result of complications from small bowel obstruction.

In documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Thursday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined Lisa Marie’s condition as “sequelae of small bowl obstruction,” indicating it relates to a previous illness or injury.

Toxicology results remain pending as of Tuesday. NBC News has requested a copy of the full autopsy report.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency just hours before her passing. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, later confirmed in a statement that her only daughter had sadly died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment,” she wrote.

Access received an additional statement from Priscilla’s rep, which read, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Lisa is survived by her children, Riley Keough, 34, and 14-year-old twin daughters Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, tragically died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Riley recently honored her mother and brother’s passings in a poignant Instagram story on Wednesday, the same day she was honored with her first Emmy nomination for her role in “Daisy Jones & The Six.”

The actress posted a bittersweet black-and-white photo of Lisa Marie and Benjamin alongside the short caption, “Missing you both.”

Her post also marked the third anniversary of Benjamin’s loss.

— Erin Biglow