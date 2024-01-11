Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Is Helping Finish Her Posthumous Memoir

Lisa Marie Presley is still telling her story in her words.

The late music icon’s autobiography will be published later this year in collaboration with her daughter. Riley Keough and Penguin Random House confirmed the news on Jan. 11 and the actress took to social media to share her excitement.

“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her,” Riley wrote on Instagram, captioning a heartwarming throwback photo of her and Lisa Marie cuddling together.

The “Daisy Jones & the Six” star revealed that her mom’s memoir will be available Oct. 15 and fans can already preorder their copy.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” Riley noted in a press release. “I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.”

The actress is also set to narrate the book’s audio version, per Random House, which will also feature never-before-heard recordings of Lisa Marie herself.

“I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest. In doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did,” Riley’s statement added.

Lisa Marie died suddenly in January 2023 just days after she supported Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” film and star Austin Butler at that year’s Golden Globes. She was 54. A coroner’s report later determined her cause of death to be complications from a small bowel obstruction.

Her upcoming memoir is reportedly set to chronicle multiple personal details including her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, as well as her relationship with her father, Elvis Presley, and the devastating grief she experienced after the loss of her son, Benjamin, in 2020.

The publisher’s announcement called the book “the most intimate look at the Presley family to date.”