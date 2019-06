Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Looks Exactly Like Elvis in New Family Snap

This photo has us all shook up!

Lisa Marie Presley just shared a rare snap of herself with her four kids, Riley Keough, 30, Benjamin Keough, 26, Finley Lockwood, 10, and Harper Lockwood, 10.

β€œMama Lion with cubs β€οΈπŸ–€πŸ’šπŸ’™πŸ¦β€, the 51-year-old captioned the sweet photo, which was shared both Twitter and Instagram.

Fans couldn’t help but to point out that Lisa’s son is the spitting image of his rock β€˜n’ roll legend grandfather!

β€œYour son looks exactly like your dad,” one Twitter user responded. Another wrote, β€œBenjamin looks so [much] like Elvis.”

Strong genes aren’t the only thing these kids inherited from Elvis! In May, Lisa, who is a successful singer in her own right, recorded a sweet version of Elton John’s song β€œTiny Dancer” with her twin daughters.

β€œ@rileykeough surprise Bday present from me and the girls was to record Riley and mines song together (tiny dancer by @Elton john of course) which was emotional enough,” Lisa wrote alongside the vid of the sweet birthday surprise.

Adding, β€œBut the bigger surprise was when the chorus kicks in of her sisters singing w me. See Video of her totally Raw reaction. Hope you enjoy watching πŸ˜€πŸ‘.”