Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Looks Exactly Like Elvis in New Family Snap

This photo has us all shook up!

Lisa Marie Presley just shared a rare snap of herself with her four kids, Riley Keough, 30, Benjamin Keough, 26, Finley Lockwood, 10, and Harper Lockwood, 10.

“Mama Lion with cubs ❤️🖤💚💙🦁”, the 51-year-old captioned the sweet photo, which was shared both Twitter and Instagram.

Fans couldn’t help but to point out that Lisa’s son is the spitting image of his rock ‘n’ roll legend grandfather!

“Your son looks exactly like your dad,” one Twitter user responded. Another wrote, “Benjamin looks so [much] like Elvis.”

Strong genes aren’t the only thing these kids inherited from Elvis! In May, Lisa, who is a successful singer in her own right, recorded a sweet version of Elton John’s song “Tiny Dancer” with her twin daughters.

“@rileykeough surprise Bday present from me and the girls was to record Riley and mines song together (tiny dancer by @Elton john of course) which was emotional enough,” Lisa wrote alongside the vid of the sweet birthday surprise.

Adding, “But the bigger surprise was when the chorus kicks in of her sisters singing w me. See Video of her totally Raw reaction. Hope you enjoy watching 😀👍.”