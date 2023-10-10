Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters Turn 15: Late Icon’s Ex Michael Lockwood Pays Loving Tribute

Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest kids are celebrating a special milestone.

Michael Lockwood, ex-husband to the late icon, honored his and Lisa Marie’s twin daughters, Harper and Finley, for their 15th birthday on Oct. 8 and penned a sweet tribute to how quickly the girls are growing up.

“#fifteenyears it goes by in a blink of an eye,” he wrote on Instagram. “Mega amounts of love abound. 🙏🏼 Many Thanks to everyone who sent their love and Birthday wishes.”

Michael shared a peek at the at-home festivities, complete with a piano covered in gifts and decorations. The musician has had full custody of Harper and Finley since Lisa Marie’s unexpected death in January. She was 54 years old.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared her heartbreak in a statement to Access Hollywood at the time, calling Lisa Marie “the most passionate strong and loving woman” she has ever known.

In an autopsy report released six months later, the singer-songwriter was confirmed to have died from complications of a small bowel obstruction likely related to a previous illness or injury.

Riley previously honored her mother and brother’s passings in a poignant Instagram story in July, on the same day she was honored with her first Emmy nomination for her role in “Daisy Jones & The Six.”

The actress posted a bittersweet black-and-white photo of Lisa Marie and Benjamin alongside the short caption, “Missing you both.”

Her post also marked the third anniversary of Benjamin’s loss.