Lisa Rinna Exits ‘RHOBH’ After 8 Seasons

Lisa Rinna is giving up her diamond.

After eight very dramatic and entertaining seasons, the 59-year-old actress has exited “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Lisa said in a statement. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

According to People, Lisa and Bravo mutually decided that she wouldn’t return to the reality show after her contract expired at the end of last season.

Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

Lisa first joined “RHOBH” back in 2014 during the series’ fifth season and has gone one to become quite the Bravo icon.

But her departure may not come as a huge shock to fans. During last season of “RHOBH,” Lisa clashed with “friend of” Kathy Hilton after she accused the socialite of slamming her younger sister Kyle Richards while having an alleged meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen.

Kathy denied the claims and called Lisa the “biggest bully in Hollywood” during the season 8 reunion taping.

The official cast for Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has not been announced yet.