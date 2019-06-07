Lisa Vanderpump Is Officially Saying Goodbye To ‘RHOBH’: All The Details Behind Her Exit

After nearly a decade, Lisa Vanderpump’s days as a Housewife are officially over.

Access can confirm that the businesswoman and longtime Bravo personality will no longer be appearing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but will continue to shoot “Vanderpump Rules,” which will remain on Bravo.

On Thursday, Lisa shed light on her decision to leave the show.

“It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us Weekly. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Lisa’s exit should come as no surprise to “RHOBH” fans, who have watched the British restaurateur clash with her co-stars throughout the show’s ninth season, largely over the drama surrounding Dorit Kemsley’s Vanderpump dog ending up at a shelter – a debacle now known as “puppy-gate.” Throughout the season, viewers watched the incident spiral into a full-on feud, leaving Lisa on the outs with the rest of the cast.

At the “RHOBH” Season 9 premiere in February, Lisa was not shy about voicing her frustration with the other housewives over the saga. When asked by Access which ladies of the show she was closest with post-filming, she drew an uncomfortable, three-second blank.

“I mean, I love Camille [Grammer] – she’s not on it that much,” she eventually said. “And Denise [Richards], I really enjoyed getting to know her. But it was a tricky season.”

Earlier this week, Lisa skipped the “RHOBH” Season 9 reunion taping, further fueling rumors that she wouldn’t be back for Season 10. Her absence wasn’t a complete surprise; days earlier, she had signaled to DailyMailTV that she wouldn’t attend.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right?” she told the outlet. “And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now.”

At the time, Lisa also strongly hinted that she wouldn’t be back on the show at all.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she admitted.

Lisa’s departure marks the end of an era for “RHOBH” and leaves co-star Kyle Richards as the last remaining original Beverly Hills housewife. Both women have been on regulars on the show since it debuted in 2010.