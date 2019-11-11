Lisa Vanderpump’s Rescue Dog Center Gives Heartwarming Makeovers To Pups In Need

Lisa Vanderpump helped get a deserving trio of doggies ready to join forever homes.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s Vanderpump Dogs rescue center provided unforgettable makeovers to three pups up for adoption – Benji, Cutie and Sweetie.

All three furry friends showed off their “Vanderpuffed” new looks on Monday’s Access Daily, including a blinged-out leash and pink ribbons for Benji and adorable matching jackets for Cutie and Sweetie.

Lisa shared with Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover how Cutie and Sweetie’s harrowing backstory led her to rename them Bonnie and Clyde.

“They were found downtown, as a pair, running around … on and off the freeways. God knows how they survived,” she said, adding that the twosome will hopefully be adopted together.

As for Benji, Lisa shared that the 3-year-old poodle mix was originally in a kill shelter until her foundation took him in.

Vanderpump Dogs has rescued more than 1300 pups since 2017. For more information on how you can take home a new pet through the organization, click here.